Employees On Google Apps Can Now Sign Up For Google+

Photo: Screenshot

Starting today, Google Apps business customers can let their employees sign up for Google+ using their Google Apps company identity.This continues the gradual expansion of Google+ throughout the company’s properties. That’s the main way Google intends to build the service to scale — by promoting it everywhere and hoping that users will try it out and see other interesting people on there.



The business version works exactly the same as the regular version of Google+, with one big exception: users will be able to post to all their coworkers automatically without having to add them manually to a Circle.

The IT person managing Google Apps has to turn on the option (unless they have already selected all updates to be delivered automatically).

One drawback: if you already have a personal Google+ account, you won’t be able to link your professional Google Apps account to it.

The addition is part of the gradual expansion of Google+ from consumer to business features — for instance, in September Google started adding +1 buttons to display advertisements delivered through the Google Display Network.

However, Google has NOT yet provided a way for businesses to create profile pages on the service. Earlier this year, Google promised to create a business version of Google+ after it started blasting business profiles from the consumer version.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.