Employees Say They LOVE Working For These 20 Tech Companies

Glassdoor just released its ranking of the 50 best companies to work for in 2013.20 of these companies are tech companies, including Apple, Google, and Facebook.



Glassdoor compiled a bunch of quotes from employees at these firms, explaining why they love working where they work so much.

