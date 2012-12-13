Employees Say They LOVE Working For These 20 Tech Companies

Megan Rose Dickey, Nicholas Carlson
google office beanbag chair

Glassdoor just released its ranking of the 50 best companies to work for in 2013.20 of these companies are tech companies, including Apple, Google, and Facebook.

Glassdoor compiled a bunch of quotes from employees at these firms, explaining why they love working where they work so much.

20. Eaton empowers its employees by supporting them wholeheartedly

19. SAP rewards it employees for taking initiative

18. Qualcomm pays its employees well and co-workers feel like family members

Company Rating: 3.9

CEO Approval: Paul Jacobs, 94%

Employee Feedback:

'LIVELY is the word. Your work is well respected. Open door policy helps you to network to everyone in the office. Family like atmosphere. Many new interesting events help you keep energized with work.

17. MathWorks gives its employees opportunities for professional growth

16. Apple gives it employees great products to work on

15. Red Hat makes its employees feel like they're making an impact

14. Intel provides lots of support for its employees

13. Agilent Technologies encourages both professional and personal development

12. MITRE fosters a collaborative work environment

11. Orbitz Worldwide encourages its employees to do the right thing

10. Citrix Systems provides lots of opportunities for growth within the company

9. Salesforce pays its employees incredibly well

8. Workday employees know how to have fun and produce great enterprise tools

7. Akamai fosters a competitive culture and surrounds its employees with the best talent

6. Rackspace management really cares about its employees and offers great perks like an on-site water slide

5. LinkedIn fosters a work-hard, play-hard culture

4. National Instruments has employee perks like on-site cafeterias and fitness centres

3. Google received its highest employee satisfaction ranking ever and has tons of great perks

2. Riverbed Technology specialises in networks and networked applications

1. Facebook reaches about a seventh of the world's population and gives every employee a chance to make a difference

