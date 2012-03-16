Employees Reveal The Habits That Annoy Them Most At Work

Photo:

The more time you spend with someone, the more likely you’ll start to exhibit characteristics that annoy one another. And this isn’t an exception in the workplace.



In a survey conducted by Yahoo! Shine and Fitness Magazine, men listed their top pet peeve (41 per cent) as body odor whereas women said they are most annoyed (41 per cent) when someone else takes credit for their ideas.

Both genders listed their next top office grievance as having to listen to co-workers’ phone conversations.

Lydia Frank at PayScale.com says she is most agitated when someone leaves their cell phone volume on and everyone else is “forced to listen to whatever obnoxious ringtone they’ve downloaded recently.”

To gain more insight, we turned to Business Insider’s operations manager for her list of the most annoying work habits. Here are some of the results:

1. Using personal items that aren’t your own.

2. Allowing your things to migrate over to your neighbour’s space.

3. Dirty dishes in the sink (Even though there is a note reminding people not to do this).

4. Unnecessary “reply-all” or CCs in emails. There’s no need to copy a manager in every email.

5. People who feel entitled to certain perks: “I do understand that people grow dependent on certain things that are generally kept stocked in the kitchen, and try not to let the staple things run out, but they are still perks, not entitlements.”

