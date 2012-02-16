Employees Everywhere Say They Face Increasing Pressure To Commit Ethical Violations

Rob Wile
secretary

Economic uncertainty is leading businesses to pressure employees to act unethically, according to the Ethics Resource centre’s biennial study of ethics in the workplace.

Yet paradoxically, fear of losing their jobs is the number one reason why people act ethical, the study says.

We’ve compiled the most interesting observations from the study, which includes 4,683 responses from employees across the country.

Unethical behaviour usually tracks the S&P, increasing during rallies and decreasing during downturns

13% of people felt pressure to be unethical last year, the most since 2000

Ethical culture has declined since 2009

10% more employees think their supervisors are unethical today than in 2009

Of employees who have observed misconduct, 65% reported it — the most ever

A monetary reward is the least-important motivator for reporting an ethics violation to the government

Retaliation against whistleblowers is at an all-time high

While fear of keeping their job is the No. 1 reason people consider acting unethical, it's also the primary reason they act ethically

Active social networkers are more likely to commit ethical violations

The biggest ethics violation is misusing company time

