Employees Everywhere Say They Face Increasing Pressure To Commit Ethical Violations

Economic uncertainty is leading businesses to pressure employees to act unethically, according to the Ethics Resource centre’s biennial study of ethics in the workplace.
Yet paradoxically, fear of losing their jobs is the number one reason why people act ethical, the study says.
We’ve compiled the most interesting observations from the study, which includes 4,683 responses from employees across the country.
Unethical behaviour usually tracks the S&P, increasing during rallies and decreasing during downturns
A monetary reward is the least-important motivator for reporting an ethics violation to the government
While fear of keeping their job is the No. 1 reason people consider acting unethical, it's also the primary reason they act ethically
