Employees just bought a Tesla for their CEO because he raised minimum salaries to $70,000

Gravity Payments Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price

Employees at Gravity Payments saved up for months and on Thursday presented their CEO, Dan Price, with his dream car, a Tesla, according to photos he shared about it on his public Facebook page.

Price gained national attention when he raised all of his 120 employees wages to a minimum of $70,000 a year.

The change was said to double some employees’ annual wages and slash his own compensation from $1.1 million to $70,000. He was hailed as a hero.

But then a report by Bloomberg Business’ Karen Weise

suggested that he may have made the unusual move as a reaction to a costly lawsuit served to him by his older brother, who owns about 30% of Gravity. In the suit, the brother claimed that Price paid himself excessively for a number of years.

Last week, Price won the suit filed by his brother, reports Geekwire’s Todd Bishop. Bishop was also the one to spot Price’s Facebook post about the Tesla.

Whatever Price’s motives, many Gravity employees were thrilled with their bosses’ decision to grant them such big raises and showed their appreciation in a big way.

“Gravity employees saved up and pitched in over the past six months and bought me my dream car. A brand new, gorgeous blue ‪#‎Tesla‬. Still in shock. How do I even begin to say thank you?,” Price wrote on his Facebook page.

A Tesla Model S starts at $70,000. Here’s the Facebook post that shows off the car they bought him.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.