Corporate employees are buying the iPhone 6 like crazy

Corporate employees love the iPhone 6, according to a new research report released by Good Technology.

iPhone 6 devices (including the Plus) made up 72% of all device activations in the first quarter of 2015, among Good’s 6,200 enterprise corporations.

Android nabbed 26% and Windows Phones had 1%. (Good makes software that helps companies manage mobile devices. Each quarter it scans them looking for trends.)

There was some glass-half-full news for Microsoft this quarter, too. For the first time, Microsoft tablets gained market share in two areas: retail at 5%, and the entertainment/media industry, at 7%.

Still, the iPad remained the leader by a mile. iPads commanded 81% of all activations in the quarter, followed by Android with 15% and Microsoft with 4%.

The glass-half-empty news for Apple is that it lost some ground with tablets. In the first quarter last year, iPads accounted for 92% of all activations, compared to 81% this year, Good found.

Popularity of iPads vs. Android depends on the industry though. iPads and iPhones remained highly popular in education (where iPad’s were 83% of activations), public sector (80%) and financial services (76%). Android is making strides in high-tech (47%) and energy (44%).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.