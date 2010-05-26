Employee Sues BNY Mellon For Bullying And Not Caring That He Was Stressed, Depressed, Not Sleeping And Working Too Hard

Obviously we can’t really see him, but he doesn’t look stressed.

James Lazarus, formerly the Head of the Executive office at BNY Mellon in the UK, is suing his employer for not caring enough.The legal terminology, according to The Telegraph is: the employer failed in its duty of care.



While at BNY, Lazarus says he experienced “bullying, excessive workload and a chaotic approach to work (which)…contributed to his insomnia, stress and depression’.

Lazarus is expecting quite a lot of money for the mistreatment, says the Telegraph: £1 million, because he warned his employer, Woody Kerr, that he was working dangerously hard, and Woody only granted him 2 excessively long sick leaves.

The first was after Lazarus wrote his boss in September 2007:

“We are all working ridiculous [sic] and unbearably hard, “and for me at least it has to stop.”

Then Lazarus took a two-month sick leave for “an adjustment disorder with depressive features”.

A few months later, in 2008, he warned Woody that it was happening again, the stress was too much:

“I am quite nervous as the scale of the task is pretty size able… to be candid I am also very conscious that last year I contrived to fall down a deep hole – one of the ingredients of which was taking on too much.”

And sure enough, he ended up having to take another sick leave, this time from July 2008 until January 2009.

Judging from Lazarus’ LinkedIn, our guess is he’s an executive assistant and from the picture (chilling on the beach, maybe during one of his 10 months paid leave), one of the worst assistants in the world:

James Lazarus is dynamic, high impact executive who gets things done. He has specialised in both strategy formulation and chief of staff roles:

He has worked directly to some of the best CEOs in the City, including Lord Myners, and adds value through a blend of strategic insight, dynamic dedication and by leveraging an excellent network of relationship.

He is good at seizing the initiative and making things happen for his employer and in his private life.

