A Google employee lives in a truck in the company's parking lot -- here's what his family and friends think

Brandon Brandon’s home is parked on the periphery of Google’s campus.

When one 23-year-old left home for San Francisco to become a software engineer at Google, he didn’t trade in his college dorm room for an apartment.

He moved into a 128-square-foot truck to save money on outlandish rent prices.

Five months ago, he purchased a one-way ticket out West, said goodbye to his family and home in Massachusetts, and bought his new home — a 2006 Ford truck — for $US10,000.

“My extended family thinks it’s a little bit insane, but they’re not wrong,” Brandon — who asked to withhold his last name and photo to maintain his privacy — tells Business Insider.

He’s always been an independent kid, he explains, so rather than expressing worry or doubts, his family rolled with the punches.

“When I tell them that I’m going to do something, they understand that I’ve thoroughly planned it out and figured out logistics,” he says. “They trust that I may be completely insane, but at least I can take care of myself while being completely insane.”

As for his friends, they have been overwhelmingly supportive, he says.

“I’ve been continually surprised at how receptive people are to the whole concept of living in a car, normally once I explain all of my motivating factors,” he writes on his blog. “Mainly, I get a lot of ‘That’s really great! I personally could never do something like that, but power to you for going through with it!’ and that’s vaguely encouraging for me.”

Another, less surprising, reaction from his friends: envy, when the first of the month rolls around. His one fixed cost is truck insurance for $US121 a month.

“They get jealous sometimes when their monthly rent bill comes in,” Brandon admits.

