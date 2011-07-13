SURVEY: 29% Of Mid-Level Employees Think Their Boss Wouldn't Hesitate To Throw Them Under The Bus

Photo: Wikimedia commons

Professor Wayne Hochwarter at the Florida State University College of Business has been studying employee-supervisor relationships for years, and the results of his latest research are especially discouraging (via Business News Daily).He surveyed 400 mid-level employees about their relationships with their bosses, and found that 29% felt that their boss wouldn’t hesitate to throw them under the bus to save their own job. Furthermore, 40% of them wouldn’t acknowledge their boss on the street, and 34% of the respondents said that their boss is two-faced.



And it gets worse. Past studies by Hochwarter have found that 29% of employees have hidden themselves from abusive bosses and 41% think that their bosses are just plain lazy.

Hochwarter also found that the strain caused a bad relationship with your boss goes beyond the workplace too. Those affected are more stressed at home, have problems sleeping and have declining self-esteem.

