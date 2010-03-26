Employee At Hedge Fund Plainfield Calls His Boss Holmes A Narcissist And Misspells His Name

Max Holmes

A couple of months ago FORTUNE magazine outted Plainfield, a Connecticut hedge fund, for gating investors, not allowing investors to pull their money out.Refusing investor’s requests to pull their money signalled trouble. Teri Buhl has now discovered that Plainfield didn’t want any more information getting out. They asked one of their borrowers to sign an agreement saying that they would not comment about Plainfield to anyone.



After Buhl found out about this agreement, she asked Plainfield to comment. They wouldn’t.

But one employee emailed Teri this:

“Homes is livid, you and Benner have put some chinks in his armour. Narcissists like him don’t especially like it when they are called out in public. Where there is smoke, there is fire.”

He’s (or she’s) talking about his boss, Max Holmes (pictured).

