Employed Workers Have Never Worked Less

You might think that with all these layoffs, employers are working their current employees to the bone. Nope. Full-time workers have never worked shorter work weeks, according to the just-released unemployment report:



Weekly Hours (Establishment Survey Data)



In June, the average workweek for production and nonsupervisory

workers on private nonfarm payrolls fell by 0.1 hour to 33.0 hours–the

lowest level on record for the series, which began in 1964. The manu-

facturing workweek rose by 0.1 hour to 39.5 hours, and factory overtime

was unchanged at 2.8 hours. (See table B-2.)



The index of aggregate weekly hours of production and nonsupervisory

workers on private nonfarm payrolls fell by 0.8 per cent in June. The

manufacturing index declined by 1.2 per cent over the month. (See

table B-5.)



Hourly and Weekly Earnings (Establishment Survey Data)



In June, average hourly earnings of production and nonsupervisory

workers on private nonfarm payrolls were unchanged at $18.53. Over

the past 12 months, average hourly earnings have increased by 2.7 per-

cent, while weekly earnings have risen by only 0.9 per cent, reflecting

a decline in the average workweek. (See table B-3.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.