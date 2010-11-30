"Empire Strikes Back" Director Irvin Kershner Dies At 87

Irvin Kershner, director of the ‘Empire Strikes back — the best of the Star Wars movies — has died at age 87. From the AP:



Kershner told Vanity Fair in October that he tried to give the sequel more depth than the original.

“When I finally accepted the assignment, I knew that it was going to be a dark film, with more depth to the characters than in the first film,” he said. “It took a few years for the critics to catch up with the film and to see it as a fairy tale rather than a comic book.”

He also directed “Never Say Never Again” and “Robocop 2.”



