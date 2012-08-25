Here's The Moment The Empire State Building Shooter Pulled A Gun On Police And Got Shot

The NYPD released a video which shows Empire State Building shooter Jeffrey Johnson pulling his gun on police before being gunned down, DNAinfo reports.



Johnson reportedly waited for Steven Ercolino to walk outside near the Empire State Building before shooting his former boss twice in the head and then casually walking down the block before being confronted by police.

The video below shows Johnson pulling a weapon from his bag as police confront him and terrified onlookers flee. Two police officers then shoot Johnson dead. Nine bystanders were wounded in the crossfire.



