There's One Terrible Data Series Hidden In The Empire State Manufacturing Survey

The headline Empire State Manufacturing survey number was a massive move in the right direction, considering November’s depressingly low negative 11.1.



December’s 10.6 result beat the 5 expected, but there is one worrying sign.

Nearly everything improved in the survey, but for employment.

The number of employees decline sharply, indicating businesses are back to cutting jobs.

Photo: New York Fed

And hours work declined too. While this might normally suggest the firm is reaching its productivity peak, simultaneous job cuts suggest demand for goods is waning, and manufacturers are responding.

Photo: New York Fed

While current indicators are not positive, future (6-month) projections seem to suggest some stability in the jobs market, if that’s any consolation.

Photo: New York Fed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.