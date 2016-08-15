Here comes Empire Fed manufacturing ...

The New York Federal Reserve will publish its August report on manufacturing in the state at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists forecast that the Empire Manufacturing index registered at 2, improving from 0.55 in July, according to Bloomberg.

After turning positive in March for the first time in eight months, the index has fluctuated between positive and negative territory, showing that there hasn’t yet been a clear trend of improvement.

This report could show that manufacturing activity strengthened in August but remained soft, consistent with weak business investment, Deutsche Bank economists noted.

It will start a busy week for economic data, preceding details on regional manufacturing in Philly and Chicago.

More to come …

