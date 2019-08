The latest data on Empire State manufacturing will be out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists expect that the general business conditions index will come in at -4.90 for June.

Last month, the index plunged more than expected to -9.02.

Refresh this page for updates at 8:30 a.m. ET.

NOW WATCH: These secret codes let you access hidden iPhone features



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.