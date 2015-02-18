Here comes Empire State manufacturing ...

The February report on Empire State manufacturing from the New York Federal Reserve is set for release at 8:30 am ET.

Expectations are for the report to come in at 8.00, down from 9.95 in January.

January’s report was a big bounce back after the reading unexpectedly turned negative in December.

We’ll be back with the live numbers when they hit.

