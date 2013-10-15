Empire State Manufacturing Falls

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Storm clouds pass over the top of the Empire State Building in New York, June 13, 2013.

U.S. Empire State manufacturing fell to 1.52 in October, down from 6.29 in September.

Economists were expecting the index to come in at 7.

“The new orders index rose five points to 7.8 and the shipments index fell three points to 13.1, suggesting that both orders and shipments increased modestly over the month,” according to the report.

