Here comes Empire State manufacturing ...

The latest report on manufacturing activity in New York state is set for release from the New York Fed at the bottom of the hour.
Expectations are for the index to come in at a reading of -7, up from November’s reading of -10.74 but still indicating contraction in manufacturing activity in New York.
We’ll be back with the live numbers when they cross.
NOW WATCH: Ian Bremmer: Angela Merkel is going to have a bad 2016
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.