Empire State Building Undergoing $20M Green Renovation

The Empire State Building is undergoing a $20 million renovation, hoping to obtain a “Energy Star” rating of 90 from the EPA, and a “gold” rating for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) from the Green Building Council.



The goal is to cut energy use 40%. To achieve this efficiency, all 6,500 windows of the landmark will be remade. The new windows will be triple glazed, reducing the need for air conditioning in the summer and keeping in more heat during the winter. Other energy savers: insulating radiators, modernizing the air conditioner and installing occupancy sensors to reduce electricity use.

These renovations should be completed in the next 18 months, and are part of a larger $600 million renovation of the building which will take 5 years. The irony/symmetry of renovating the building now, is that it was originally built during the depression. In the midst of the worst economic crisis since then, it’s being made over.

