Man Shot Through The Foot Outside The Empire State Building Doesn't Blame The Cops 'One Bit'

A man working as a tour guide supervisor outside the Empire State Building when Jeffrey Johnson opened fire says cops were just doing their jobs, despite the fact he nearly died in the crossfire.Alberto Ramos, who spoke exclusively with NBC 4 New York on Tuesday, was shot through the left foot last week and another a bullet nearly missed his head.



“As I was getting up from the ground, I heard a round go right by my ear,” Ramos said.

Johnson shot and killed a former coworker outside the New York landmark on Friday over a work dispute. He was then shot and killed by police.

But, despite his injuries, Ramos doesn’t hold a grudge against the NYPD.

“I have law enforcement in my family,” he told NBC. “I don’t blame the cops, not one bit.”

Ramos’ stepfather is retired from the department. He told NBC he hopes to join the department himself.

