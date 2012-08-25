Empire State Building Shooting Victim Says He's Positive He Was Hit By Police

Photo: @Photog4NY/Twitter

A man selling tickets to the Empire State Building’s observatory said he was shot in the arm this morning.And Robert Asika is “100 per cent positive” it was an NYPD officer who shot him, MyFoxNY reported Friday afternoon.



Nine people were hurt this morning when Jeffrey Johnson began shooting on the street outside the Empire State Building. He killed his former co-worker, Steven Ercolino, before being shot to death by police.

During a press conference this morning, Police Commissioner Ray Kelly acknowledged his officers might have hit bystanders during the incident.

