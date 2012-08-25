Pictures Of The Chaos After Today's Shooting Outside The Empire State Building

Photo: @AJELive/Twitter

A shooting broke out near the Empire State Building during the rush hour commute on Friday morning, leaving 9 people injured and two dead including the gunman, the FDNY confirmed to Business Insider. Police Commissioner Ray Kelly later identified the shooter as 53-year-old Jeffrey Johnson.



Johnson, a women’s accessories designer laid off from Hazan Import Corp, gunned down former co-worker Steven Ercolino, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In a press conference, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said those who were injured are expected to survive.

Shortly after the incident, Business Insider headed over to 34th Street and Fifth Avenue to check out the scene. We’ve also included some photos that are being circulated on Twitter and Instagram.

*Note: Some of these images are graphic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.