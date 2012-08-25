Pictures Of The Chaos After Today's Shooting Outside The Empire State Building

Photo: @AJELive/Twitter
A shooting broke out near the Empire State Building during the rush hour commute on Friday morning, leaving 9 people injured and two dead including the gunman, the FDNY confirmed to Business Insider. Police Commissioner Ray Kelly later identified the shooter as 53-year-old Jeffrey Johnson.
Johnson, a women’s accessories designer laid off from Hazan Import Corp, gunned down former co-worker Steven Ercolino, the Wall Street Journal reported.
In a press conference, Mayor Michael Bloomberg said those who were injured are expected to survive.
Shortly after the incident, Business Insider headed over to 34th Street and Fifth Avenue to check out the scene. We’ve also included some photos that are being circulated on Twitter and Instagram.
*Note: Some of these images are graphic.
Catalyst PR employee Linsday Faulker, who works in the Empire State Building, looked down at the scene from the 38th floor.
Instagram user mr_mookie captured this graphic image. This image shows a pedestrian tending to one of the victims.
Eyewitness and Instagram user paulnshapiro snapped this photo of a victim near the Empire State Building.
The area surrounding the Empire State Building was chaos, with NYPD officers trying to corral everyone in the area. Picture courtesy of Al-Jazeera.
When we arrived, there were helicopters buzzing above the Empire State Building. Photo courtesy of Ryan J. Reilly.
The scene around the Empire State Building from 32nd Street to 35th Street was completely blocked off.
Construction worker Daniel Perez, who took this photo, was working on the scaffolding when the gunfire broke out.
Instagram user ingkenyon tweeted this view of 34th Street. Ingkenyon works near the Empire State Building.
Mayor Michael Bloomberg held a press conference in the area around 11 a.m. Twitter user Ev Erskine posted this picture of the media gathering to hear Bloomberg speak.
A horde of reporters gathered in anticipation of Bloomberg's press conference. Photo courtesy of @vivitv.
At his press conference, Bloomberg identified the shooter as Jeffrey Johnson. Picture courtesy of @Yuwei_Zhang
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.