Alicia Keys' Empire State Building Light Show Dazzled New York City Last Night

If you were looking at the New York skyline Monday night, you may have seen the Empire State Building flashing an assortment of colours.



The iconic building put on its first light show to feature its new Philips colour Kinetics LED lighting system.

For the launch of her new album, Alicia Keys flipped the switch to get the show started at 9 p.m.

The show was matched to the tune of Key’s “Girls on Fire” and, naturally, “Empire State of Mind” which were played over Clear Channel radio stations including Z100, 103.5 KTU, Power 105.1, and 106.7 Lite FM.

Watch the show below via iHeartRadio:



Here’s another version of it from afar:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

