The Empire State Building Will Shine Red And White If Japan Beats The U.S. On Sunday

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

The Empire State Building hates America.Next Monday, the iconic skyscraper will shine the national colours of whichever team wins the Women’s World Cup Final between the U.S. and Japan, according to CNBC’s Darren Rovell.



So if Abby Wambach bangs home another game-winning header, red, white, and blue will sit atop the city.

But if it’s Japan. The colours of the rising sun will lord over New York.

How unpatriotic.

Actually, the building did the same thing last year, emblazoning itself in red and gold when Spain won the World Cup.

Yet one more reason the U.S. desperately needs to win Sunday.

