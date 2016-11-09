The Empire State building is lighting up to display election results

Voters looking to track the election in New York City can look up at the Empire State building to see real-time election results.

CNN and the New York landmark are displaying election results and photos on the south facade of the building. The display is tracking the electoral votes racked up by Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, and Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton as the night goes on.

Voters can also submit their election night photos to be displayed on the building by tagging their Instagram photos with #MyVote.

The display was created by Obscura Digital in collaboration with CNN and Instagram.

Both candidates are hosting their election night events in New York City Tuesday night, not too far from the display. Trump’s will be hosting his event at New York Hilton in midtown while Hillary Clinton will be at the Jacob. K. Javitz Convention Center.

“It really just struck us as this incredibly unique opportunity,” Ed O’Keefe, a senior vice president at CNN, said to The Washington Post.

“After the most vitriolic campaign, and months of back-and-forth across the nation, they both end up here,” he said.

