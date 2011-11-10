WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Cast Of 'Empire Records'

Hearing about the death of Gwar guitarist Cory Smoot got us down last week.



But it also conjured memories of the movie that’s responsible for us knowing what Gwar is in the first place: “Empire Records.”

Cult favourite “Records” is the less-appreciated counterpart to “Dazed and Confused.”

It’s got more music and less Matthew McConaughey — and it has just as much coming-of-age appeal today as it did back in 1995.

(Ditto for the message. Hey, OWS kids — this movie was marketed under the slogan “Damn the man.”)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.