Empire State Manufacturing Activity Misses Big

The results of the Empire State Manufacturing survey are out, and they’re not good.

The headline activity index unexpectedlyfell to 1.29 in April from 5.61 in March.

Economists were expecting the number to rise to 8.00.

From the report:

The new orders index fell below zero to -2.8, pointing to a slight decline in orders, and the shipments index was little changed at 3.2. The unfilled orders index remained negative at -13.3, and the inventories index dropped ten points to -3.1. The prices paid index held steady at 22.5, indicating continued moderate input price increases, and the prices received index rose to 10.2, pointing to a pickup in selling price increases. Employment indexes showed a modest rise in employment levels and a slight increase in the average workweek. Indexes for the six-month outlook continued to convey a good deal of optimism about future conditions, and the capital expenditures index climbed seven points to 23.5, its highest level in several months.

Here’s some historical context:

