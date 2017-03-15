Empire manufacturing tops expectations

Empire manufacturing topped expectations for the second consecutive month.

The New York Empire State Manufacturing index, a monthly survey of manufacturers in New York State prepared by the New York Fed, stood at 16.4 in March.

The current reading is a drop from the two-year high of 18.7 reached in February, but above economists’ expectation of 15.0.

New orders climbed to 21.3, “its highest in several years, pointing to a substantial increase in orders,” the New York Fed noted.

The shipments index dropped to 11.3 while the unfilled orders index rose to 14.2, the highest level in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, “employment indexes continued to march upward, pointing to continued improvement in labour market conditions,” it further said.

