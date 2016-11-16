Empire manufacturing unexpectedly climbs

Empire manufacturing unexpectedly rose.

The latest Empire manufacturing index came in at 1.50 for November, above economists’ expectations of -2.50.

This was the first time the headline number pulled out of negative territory in four months.

Last month, the index unexpectedly collapsed to -6.80.

New orders and shipments turned positive, but labour market conditions remained “weak.” The number of employees and average workweek indexes came in at -10.9, according to the report. Additionally, the inventories index fell 11 points to -23.6.

And finally, the index for future business conditions fell by 6 points to 29.9, suggesting that “respondents were somewhat less optimistic about future conditions than they were last month.”

