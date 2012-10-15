Empire State Manufacturing Data Misses At -6.16

Photo: Jim Edwards / BI
Empire State Manufacturing data improved to -6.16.But it was behind economists’ expectations of -4.00
Still, it’s better than the prior reading of -10.41.
Employment conditions weakened, with the index for number of employees declining five points to -1.1 and the average workweek index falling three points to -4.3.
The new orders index rose five points to -9.0, while the shipments index fell nine points to -6.4, its first negative reading in more than a year.
The prices paid index was little changed at 17.2, and the prices received index held steady at 4.3.
