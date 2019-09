It’s another good jobs day in America.



First we had initial claims go back to 351K, reversing a one-week up-blip.

But then also, check out this sub-data from the Empire Fed Manufacturing report.

The number of companies reporting more employees and longer work weeks both jumped.

