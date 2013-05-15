Here Comes Empire Fed Manufacturing...

Heads up! Minutes away from the release of the New York Fed’s monthly Empire State Manufacturing Survey, due out at 8:30 AM ET.



Economists predict the headline index will rise to 4.00 from last month’s 3.05 reading, indicating an accelerating pace of growth in regional manufacturing.

We will have the full release LIVE at 8:30 AM ET. Click here to refresh for the latest >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.