NEW YORK AREA MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY COLLAPSES

Manufacturing in America continues to struggle.
The New York Fed’s Empire Manufacturing index plunged to -19.37 in January from -6.21 in December.
“Business activity declined for New York manufacturing firms more sharply than at any time since the 2007-09 recession, according to the January 2016 survey,” the New York Fed said.
More to come …
NOW WATCH: This one ingredient is making a lot of Americans fat
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.