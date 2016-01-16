NEW YORK AREA MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY COLLAPSES

Manufacturing in America continues to struggle.

The New York Fed’s Empire Manufacturing index plunged to -19.37 in January from -6.21 in December.

“Business activity declined for New York manufacturing firms more sharply than at any time since the 2007-09 recession, according to the January 2016 survey,” the New York Fed said.

More to come …

