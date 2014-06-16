EMPIRE FED BEATS

The New York Fed says its Empire Fed survey came in at 19.28.

Consensus was for a reading of 15.00, against 19.01 prior.

The new orders index climbed eight points to 18.4, its highest level in four years.

The workweek index ticked up, while the number-of-employees index ticked down.

Price indices slowed for the second consecutive month.

Indices for the six-month outlook remained highly optimistic, with the future new orders and shipments

surveys up five and nine points, respectively. The index for future general business conditions fell four points, but remained high at 39.8.

Here’s the chart:

Full release »

It’s the first of the last six data points in the run-up to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting.

