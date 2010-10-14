This Is The Reason 7 Out Of 10 People Don't Buy Items In Their Online Shopping Carts

Photo: gps1941 via Flickr

When customers shop online, on average 3 out of 10 that put items in the shopping cart buy them. The remainder abandon their shopping carts. Why do some customers purchase their products while others leave them?Emotion is probably the single most important factor that determines whether a consumer buys an item. It is also the least understood.



Last week, I discussed this subject with Patrick Bultema, CEO of CodeBaby. In a video interview, I asked him about the ‘moments of truth’ that online visitors have when making purchases and the critical role that emotion plays in many online purchases and shopping cart abandonment. Watch the interview below.

I’d love to hear your opinion on what role emotion plays in ecommerce. Please post your thoughts in the comments section of the blog.

Charles Nicholls is founder and chief strategy officer of SeeWhy and author of “Lessons Learned from the Top 10 Converting Websites” and “In Search of Insight” which has established a new agenda for the analytics industry.

