Watch the emotional reactions of travellers detained under Trump's immigration ban being released from US airports

Airports across America are detaining travellers following President Donald Trump’s executive order barring travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

The order temporarily bans refugees and visa holders from Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen from entering the country, while Syrians are banned indefinitely.

The detention of citizens of those countries at US airports has ignited massive protests across the nation, and sharp criticism from lawmakers at home and abroad.

Federal judges in several states ruled on Saturday and Sunday that people being detained should be released.

Images and videos of released detainees are going viral on social networks.

Here’s the moment some travellers were released at Washington’s Dulles International Airport:

Many also shared images of a 5-year-old boy at Dulles being reunited with his mother, who is Iranian, after several hours of questioning:

Daily Beast politics reporter Betsy Woodruff tweeted an image of an elderly couple who were released from detention:

This video shows Vahideh Rasekh, a Ph.D student at New York’s Stony Brook University, speaking to a crowd after being held at JFK Airport for 20 hours:

Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted a photo of him greeting detainees who were held at the Dallas Fort Worth airport and apologised to them:

The moment some of those detained emerged from detention here in Dulles pic.twitter.com/7p22grGkGS

— Yeganeh Torbati (@yjtorbati) January 29, 2017

VIDEO: Mother from Iran, 5-year-old son reunited after he was detained for several hours at Dulles Airport: https://t.co/NwpHxJBG7C pic.twitter.com/LPxGCxNWdr

— ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) January 29, 2017

Iranian green card holders, age 88 and 83, both disabled. Were detained for hours pic.twitter.com/3fvGTrBWYy

— Betsy Woodruff (@woodruffbets) January 29, 2017

After close to 20 hours detention in JFK, Iranian Ph.D student Vahideh is free and speaks to media. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/f0DBWOiFUp

— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) January 29, 2017

Moments ago, @JudgeClayJ and I greeted travellers who were detained at @DFWAirport since yesterday. We are very sorry. pic.twitter.com/BHFkpFwNzI

— Mayor Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) January 29, 2017

NOW WATCH: Watch President Obama tear up while addressing Michelle in his farewell speech



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.