Emotional Kristen Stewart Photographed In LA After Issuing Apology For Cheating—Here's Today's Buzz

- GettyKristen Stewart was spotted out and about in Los Angeles yesterday after issuing a public apology to Robert Pattinson for cheating with her married director, Rupert Sanders. The actress will reportedly write Sanders’ wife, her “Snow White” co-star, Liberty Ross, a private apology in the form of a letter.
- Meanwhile, these photos of Kristen Stewart and Rupert Sanders having an intimate dinner while promoting “Snow White” in Berlin in May show obvious chemistry.
- Vanessa Minnillo is pregnant with a baby boy—and is showing the world her baby belly that’s ready to pop. At any second.
- Fred Willard and his longtime wife, Mary, show a united front in Los Angeles yesterday amidst the actor’s alleged lewd conduct arrest.
- Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison is bringing short film “Bad Toys II” to the big screen with Columbia.
- Jennifer Lopez’s 25-year-old boyfriend Casper Smart surprised his lady by throwing a party on a yacht and gifted her with a diamond necklace with a pink teddy bear (since “bear” is the pair’s nickname for each other) for the star’s 43rd birthday.
- USA has ordered 10 episodes of “The Choir,” based on the BAFTA award-winning British series, which follows one professional’s mission of giving a voice to those with little singing experience.
- NBC teams up with social media platform Storify to expand online Olympic coverage.
- Victor Blackwell joins CNN as an Atlanta-based anchor and correspondent and will co-host “CNN Newsroom” Saturday mornings with Randi Kaye. “Victor is a passionate and committed journalist,” says CNN EVP Ken Jautz. “He will be a strong addition to our weekend morning team and in the field.”
