Emoticons are the hot new thing in Wall Street research

Myles Udland

Here’s the hot new trend in Wall Street research note titles: emoticons.

From Piper Jaffray on Thursday:

Screen Shot 2015 03 05 at 11.08.59 AMPiper Jaffray

And we’re having some fun with the title, but it’s actually really apt!

In results reported Wednesday after the close, Vanda’s treatment for pruritis — VLY-686 — improved symptoms in some patients, but so did placebo. Oh well.

Piper added that there still remains potential for VLY-686 to move forward with successful development.

In morning trade on Thursday, Vanda shares were down about 3%.

