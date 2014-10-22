Emory University Investigating AEPi Fraternity Chapter For Racially Offensive Comments

Emory University is investigating an alleged incident of racial bias during an intramural flag football game between the school’s Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity chapter and an opposing team of students, according to an email sent out to the student body Tuesday.

While the email did not detail the accusations, alleged witnesses on Twitter claim that members of the AEPi team told their opponents to “go back to India” and their fans repeated chanted “USA.”

Emory’s AEPi chapter — a traditionally Jewish fraternity — recently recieved national attention when swastikas were found spray painted on their fraternity house hours after Yom Kippur.

In the days following the discovery of the offensive graffiti, Emory’s campus rallied around AEPi, including wearing blue one day to support the fraternity.

Here are some of the accusations against the AEPi team, via Twitter:

Today a brother of AEPi told 3 students to “go back to India” during an intramural flag football game. #Emory

At this intramural game and we’re playing Aepi and their fans burst out with “USA” chants…

We’re supposed to stand in solidarity with you..#YeaWaitOnIt

Will @Dean_Nair make a public statement about AEPi’s chanting of “USA” and “Go back to India” during their IM game? #QTNA #solidarity

Read the full email to the student body below, from Emory dean of campus life Ajay Nair:

Dear Members of the Emory Community, The university administration was recently made aware of allegations that a bias incident occurred at Monday’s intramural flag football game between the Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) Fraternity and another team comprised of Emory students. Witnesses allege that during the game, AEPi’s opposing team was subjected to behaviour that violated our community principles of inclusivity, openness, and respect. The university has undertaken a full investigation of the incident in accordance with our Equal Opportunity and Discriminatory Harassment Policy. In addition, the Division of Campus Life is reaching out to the students who were targets of the alleged bias, and we are working with the fraternity’s leadership and witnesses to identify the individuals responsible. Incidents like this are a reminder that each of us is vulnerable to the nefarious acts of a few. Whether these acts are sexist, racist, xenophobic, homophobic, or anti-Semitic, we cannot and will not tolerate harassment of any individual or group. We share the indignation and disappointment already conveyed by many members of the university community. Such expressions of bias are offenses against both the intended victims and our entire university family.

[Note: Business Insider education reporter Peter Jacobs’ younger brother is a current member of Emory’s AEPi chapter]

