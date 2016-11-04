SURVEY: You are more likely to vote for Hillary Clinton if you are less experienced in the workplace

Professionals with less experience are less likely to vote for Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump, according to new research.

Just four days remain until the US presidential election on November 8, and polls show that the race is tightening in key battleground states.

New data from salary-benchmarking site Emolument.com has looked at the popularity of Democratic candidate Clinton and Republican candidate Trump, asking how US professionals intend to vote in the upcoming elections.

It found that there is a dramatic difference in support for the two candidates based on professional experience.

Take a look at the results:

As the data shows, Clinton is 50% more popular than Trump among professionals with less than ten years’ experience, 68% compared to Trump’s 18%. Meanwhile, experienced professionals are twice as likely to support Trump as their younger counterparts.

That partly reflects the “generation gap:” Republican supporters are traditionally older than Democrats, so it follows that Trump’s support will be higher among older respondents.

However, Clinton remains far less popular with young voters than current President Barack Obama, and according to polls she has struggled to replicate his popularity among the group.

The research, based on 117 participants, also found that college-educated female voters are far more likely to vote for Clinton than Trump. Take a look at the chart:

Seventy-five per cent of female voters who were polled intend to vote for Clinton, compared to just 4% who intend to vote for Trump. That reflects Trump’s deep unpopularity with most American women, which stems from his long track-record of making misogynistic remarks and alleged history of sexual assaults.

Women are also more likely to be Democrats than Republicans, regardless of age group or education levels.

