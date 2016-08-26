This is the highest paid job in banking at £71,000 a year where you don't have to deal with clients

The best paid investment bankers are those that interact with clients on a regular basis.

But if you are looking for a job in the middle and back offices, which support the so-called front office functions of trading and corporate finance advice, then it is best to nail a niche in risk management.

Emolument.com, which crowdsources pay data analysed 2,329 London-based middle, back, and front office salaries at between three and eight years of experience in the job.

The survey found that risk specialists can earn 25% more than other colleages in the middle and back office. That said, at £71,000 ($93,717) a year, risk modelling still pays a quarter less than the lowest paid front-office activity — research.

Alice Leguay, Emolument.com co-founder, said: “While the prestige associated with many middle and back office functions has increased dramatically since the 2008 crises, with risk executives being propelled into the spotlight in order to avoid other banks collapsing, those jobs are still perceived as the slow lane of finance.”

Here is the chart:

And here is the data:

