The top 4 unis with the highest paid graduates are all in Switzerland

If you want a university degree that boosts your earning power, go and study in Switzerland.

Swiss universities occupy the top four spots of Emolument.com‘s table of European colleges with the highest earning graduates.

The University of St. Gallen, known for its prestigious law department, tops the list with a median graduate salary of £160,000 ($208,935).

The next three universities in the table are all based in Zurich, with salaries ranging from £127,000 to £140,000.

The top UK university is the London Business School, which comes fifth with a median salary of £120,000 for graduates.

Emolument.com surveyed more than 5,600 alumni of European universities with up to 10 years professional experience to come up with the figures.

It said the pay gap between Swiss and UK universities could be misleading. “Most graduates start their career in the country in which they completed their studies,” Emolument said. “While it may seem that Swiss graduates earn 40% more than their UK peers from top universities, when adjusting for Switzerland’s 40% higher cost of living, the pay gap disappears.”

Emolument also said that students in St. Gallen and Zurich often get jobs in finance that pay high bonuses early on in their careers.

Alice Leguay, Emolument.com co-founder, said: “The question of return on investment is at the forefront of most students’ mind when they look to enroll on a course. Some universities also see a high proportion of their students start their careers in the high paying financial sector, which a clear aim: pay off their debts and polish off their formal education with hands on experience before moving to other horizons.”

Look out for the full list of top 30 European universities on Monday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.