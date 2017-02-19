More than two thirds of bankers are 'bored' with their jobs

Over two-thirds of bankers and financial services workers are “bored” in their jobs, according to new research released by salary benchmarking site Emolument.

Emolument surveyed 1,300 professionals across a wide range of jobs areas, and the number of people who consider their jobs dull is pretty striking. Of the 14 different professions Emolument looked at, a majority of workers are bored in 11 of them.

Among the areas was “Financial Services and Banking” which takes into account jobs like trading and asset management as well as traditional banking work. In this sector, Emolument found that 67% are bored at work, with just 33% saying they are not bored.

67% may seem like a particularly high number, but bankers are by no means the most bored workers. That crown is held by legal professionals. 81% of those surveyed by Emolument are bored, while 78% of project managers are unsatisfied.

At the other end of the spectrum, the most engaged workers are those doing research and development — perhaps down to their constant aim of innovating.

Here is the full chart:

Speaking about the firm’s findings, Emolument Chief Operating Order Alice Leguay said: “Boredom at work is a key issue for firms trying to keep millennials engaged, especially in traditional industries such as accounting and legal jobs which can be perceived as dull while employers attempt to give young employees the satisfaction of making an impact in their work life in order to prevent them from moving on too swiftly.”



NOW WATCH: How billionaire hedge fund titan Steve Cohen walked away from the biggest insider trading scandal in history



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.