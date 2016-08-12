These maps show where most bankers live in London

Junior bankers are unlikely to bump into their bosses on a weekend out of the office, but if they want to be especially careful, they might want to avoid the cafés and pubs of West London.

Emolument.com, a company that crowdsources pay data, analysed 1,301 banking salaries in London, and cross-referenced them with their addresses.

The company found that the most senior bankers tended to live in West London. This is no “surprise since West London has long been favoured by the elite since it was close to the royal seat of power and upwind of the smoke drifting from the crowded industrial East of the city,” according to Emolument.

“The West attracts high-earning types to areas such as Kensington (W8), Holland Park (W11), Maida Vale (W9) or Hampstead (NW4),” Emolument said.

Here is the map:

The study also showed that the postcode most densely populated with bankers was E14 for the Isle of Dogs.

Emolument said in a statement:

“This is a prime location considering how close it is to Canary Wharf. Other favourite locations are Islington (N1), Battersea (SW11) and Southwark (SE1), which are also relatively close to the City or Canary Wharf. Most banks have their headquarters either in the City (Standard Chartered or Lloyds banking Group) or in Canary Wharf (HSBC or Barclays).”

And here is the map:

