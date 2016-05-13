Even the worst paid workers in finance can still earn more than £100,000

In the high paying world of finance not all jobs are created equal, but regardless of what job you’ve got, if you’re working in the sector, you can expect a pretty substantial pay packet.

According to new data released by salary benchmarking site Emolument, even the worst paying roles in the City of London can still end up earning you £104,000 per year, nearly four times the average UK salary.

Employees in the financial sector described by Emolument as ‘middle and back office generalists’ — essentially the people who ensure that operations in banks, brokerages, and funds keep working smoothly — earn £104,000 when they reach the director level. The average remuneration at this level is a £88,000 salary, topped up with a £16,000 bonus.

At the other end of the spectrum, the best-paid workers in Britain’s financial sector are those working for banks in mergers and acquisitions — long seen as the most glamorous, and exciting part of the banking — who earn an average of £326,000 per year once they reach the director level. That is composed of a £178,000 salary, and a bonus of £148,000.

In return, M&A bankers can expect punishingly long hours and little balance in their lives. As Emolument points out, for those working in M&A “projects tend to last weeks or months with 24/7 working hours.”

Other jobs near the top of the pay scale include trading, syndication, and institutional sales. Take a look at the chart of best paid finance jobs below:

Commenting on the results of Emolument’s pay survey, Alice Leguay, the company’s COO and co-founder says in a release:

While remuneration in banking, is not what it used to be, it remains the highest paying sector. Senior bankers who have been accustomed to a plush standard of living through a career of earning sky-high bonuses are often trapped in the industry, both burning through their revenue to cover household costs, and not making the fortunes they were aiming for 10 years ago.

