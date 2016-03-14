Citigroup's £83,000 average bonus was the biggest in London

The bonus season is now over and the final numbers in.

Payouts were down everywhere in London on average, apart from at US investment bank Citigroup, which managed to beat its competitors with a minuscule 4% rise.

According to a survey from pay data website Emolument.com, Citigroup paid an average £83,000 average bonus to mid-ranking staff this year for work done in 2015.

Meanwhile a 6% fall at Royal Bank of Scotland puts the bank at the bottom of the pile with an average of £37,000 for employees with a vice-president job title.

The figures were bad at both European and US banks, with firms facing face tougher capital rules affecting the profitability of their trading arms and regulations capping bonuses at no more than twice salary.

Shirinking bonuses isn’t just a London phenomenon.

Thomas DiNapoli, the New York state comptroller, last week reported that the average 2015 Wall Street bonus in New York was down 9% from 2014. The total New York City finance bonus pool was down 6%.

