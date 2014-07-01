Meet Emojli, The Emoji-Only Messaging App Where Even Your Username Must Be Emoji

Emojli is an upcoming messaging app where users can only send emojis to each other. Even traditional usernames are thrown out the door in favour of an emoji-only version.

Basically, it’s all emoji.

Even the Emojli team knows they’re creating a bit of a joke, but it’s a joke that might just work.

It certainly has people talking.

“We know what you’re thinking,” reads the airy voices of the Emojli creators in their announcement video. “This is satire, no one would actually make this thing. It’s not. And we have.”

With the rise of emoji-infused messaging, Emojli is aiming to be a visually based network where traditional spam is a thing of the past because “the worst message you could possibly receive is a pile of poo.”

Most people are already used to using their phone’s keyboard to plop emojis into their messages, but it will be interesting to see if people opt for an emoji-only alternative.

Emojli isn’t out yet, but you can reserve your emoji username here. Don’t worry, they let you string a few of them together.

