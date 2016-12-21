22 emoji you're probably using wrong

Sometimes words just aren’t enough to convey what you have to say.
Emoji has been around since 1999, but these winky faces and seemingly random characters have only caught on fairly recently.
A lot of that is thanks to Apple’s iOS 6, which allowed iPhone owners to easily integrate emoji into their keyboard for the first time in 2012.
Since then, Apple routinely updates its emoji, most recently adding a person shrugging, an avocado, and a fox to the lineup.
But not all emoji are easy to decipher. With the help of Emojipedia — yes, that’s a real thing — we can now tell you what some of the most mysterious emoji actually mean.
Megan Rose Dickey contributed to an earlier version of this story.
Use this to convey that you're super annoyed or irritated. That means you should stop using it to imply that someone's ugly.
This emoji represents a lot more than a black cube. This is the Kaaba, a structure that sits inside al-Masjid al-Haram, Islam's most sacred mosque.
These are not jazz hands from 'Bring It On.' This just means your hands are open and you're down to hug it out.
This blank-faced emoji represents silence, but we've seen people use it to convey confusion or angst.
This emoji is brand-new -- it just arrived with iOS 10.2 -- but it's not quite what you think. While most of us see a bourbon served neat, this one is meant to be a generic tumbler glass.
This is no regular laughing emoji. This symbol is meant to depict someone rolling on the floor laughing. In other words, ROFL.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.