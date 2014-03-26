Rejoice! Apple Might Finally Update Its Emoji Set To Be More Diverse

There’s definitely a lack of diversity when it comes to emoji, those silly little icons everyone with an iPhone is obsessed with. We even came up with our own list of emoji we wish existed.

There was a petition last year to make emoji “less racist,” and it looks like Apple is finally ready to make a change to the popular form of communication.

MTV Act asked Apple if it was planning on releasing a more diverse set of emoji. Here was the company’s response:

Tim [Cook] forwarded your email to me. We agree with you. Our emoji characters are based on the Unicode standard, which is necessary for them to be displayed properly across many platforms. There needs to be more diversity in the emoji character set, and we have been working closely with the Unicode Consortium in an effort to update the standard.

So there you have it. Now everyone can have an emoji that looks like them. And I might finally get the sandwich emoji I’ve been craving.

